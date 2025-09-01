Rohit Sharma Clears His Biggest Test Ahead Of Australia Tour, Skipper Brushes Aside ODI Retirement Rumours Despite Being Out Of Action Since IPL

Three formats, three skippers, this is how Indian cricket's transitional phase is looking like as of now. Shubman Gill is leading the Test team, Suryakumar Yadav is leading the T20I team, whereas Rohit Sharma, despite being away from the game since the culmination of IPL 2025, looks all set to lead the 'men in blue' in the fifty-over format of the game. Rohit, who retired from the T20Is last year and Test cricket this year, will continue to represent Team India in the ODI format.

Rohit Sharma Clears Pre-Season Fitness Test: Reports

It has been close to 100 days since Rohit Sharma played any form of competitive cricket. The 'Hitman' was last spotted on the cricket field while playing in the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians Qualifier 2 in IPL 2025. According to a report in PTI, India's ODI skipper has passed the required pre-season fitness test with flying colours. It is also being said that Rohit Sharma is likely to play for India A against Australia A before he flies to Australia for the ODI series.

India A and Australia A will lock horns with each other in three one-day matches to be played at Kanpur on September 30, October 3 and 5. Few weeks earlier, several media reports had surfaced that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasd asked both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli about their future plans. The reports had also claimed that the BCCI also wanted Rohit and Virat to be in sync with the game and has asked the star duo to play domestic white-ball tournaments.

Shubman Gill And Jasprit Bumrah Clear Fitness Tests

Shubman Gill and Jasprit Bumrah recently participated in the Anderon-Tendulkar Trophy series that included five away Test matches against England. While Bumrah played only three Test matches in the series, Shubman Gill played and led the Indian Team in all five matches of the series. Gill had to pull out of the Duleep Trophy due to a fever.