Rohit Sharma's Prophecy For Sanju Samson Early in T20 World Cup Comes True: 'Dukhi Mat ho Bhai'

T20 World Cup: Thanks to Ishan Kishan's sublime form before the T20 World Cup, it was certain Sanju Samson was going to miss out. Kishan opened with Abhishek and despite the latter's poor form - he was persisted with apart from one game against Namibia when he missed the game as he was ill.

‘Dukhi mat ho bhai’

But once India lost against South Africa, Sanju Samson was slotted back into the XI as the opener. In the game against Zimbabwe, he did his job to perfection getting the side off to a flyer. And then, he was India's main man in another must-win versus West Indies.

Against Windies, Samson hit a match-winning 97* off 50 balls. And now, the spotlight is on him. Now that fans laud Samson, former India captain Rohit Sharma’s advice to him early in the tournament is quickly going viral on social space.

