Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Lose Top Status As BCCI Officially Announce Annual Player Retainership for 2025-26; Shami Not Listed
The BCCI has announced its 2025-26 player retainership, scrapping the Grade A+ category. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were moved to Grade B, as they now play only ODIs after retiring from Tests and T20Is.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its Senior Men's and Women's Annual Player Retainership for 2025-26 (October 1st, 2025 to September 30th, 2026). The notable change was the abolition of the Grade A+ category, with only A, B, and C grades being the only official ones.
The scrapping of the Grade A+ category led to the demotion of Indian ODI cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They have now been moved to Grade B, given that they are now a one-format player after retiring from Tests and T20I cricket.
Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Demoted As BCCI Announce Men's Annual Player Retainership for 2025-26
This year, the BCCI has opted to retain 30 senior men's cricketers in the annual player retainership for 2025-26. Grade A is now the top categorised grade in the contracts' list, which features India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, seamer Jasprit Bumrah and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.
Grade B primarily features seasoned cricketers like wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant, all-rounders Washington Sundar & Hardik Pandya, batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer & Yashasvi Jaiswal. Bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are also part of the category.
Grade C features a mix of seasoned and young cricketers, with stars like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Even Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also named in the list.
Team India (Senior Men) Annual Contracts 2025-26
|Grade A
|1
|Shubman Gill
|2
|Jasprit Bumrah
|3
|Ravindra Jadeja
Grade B
|4
|Washington Sundar
|5
|Rohit Sharma
|6
|Virat Kohli
|7
|KL Rahul
|8
|Mohd Siraj
|9
|Hardik Pandya
|10
|Rishabh Pant
|11
|Kuldeep Yadav
|12
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|13
|Suryakumar Yadav
|14
|Shreyas Iyer
Grade C
|15
|Axar Patel
|16
|Tilak Varma
|17
|Rinku Singh
|18
|Shivam Dube
|19
|Sanju Samson
|20
|Arshdeep Singh
|21
|Prasidh Krishna
|22
|Akash Deep
|23
|Dhruv Jurel
|24
|Harshit Rana
|25
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|26
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|27
|Abhishek Sharma
|28
|Sai Sudharsan
|29
|Ravi Bishnoi
|30
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
Senior Women's Annual Contracts for 2025-26 Also Announced
The BCCI also announced the Indian senior women's annual retainership for 2025-26, with four cricketers – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah rodrigues and Deepti Sharma – being in Grade A. Grade B features some of India's clinical talent, with stars like Renuka Thakur, Shafali Varma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana.
Grade C features a blend of seasoned and young talent in the list. Cricketers like G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Kashvee Gautam are some of the young talents who have received a contract. Mainstays like Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, among others, are also a part of the list.
|Team India (Senior Women) Annual Contracts 2025-26
|Grade A
|1
|Harmanpreet Kaur
|2
|Simriti Mandhana
|3
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|4
|Deepti Sharma
|Grade B
|5
|Renuka Thakur
|6
|Shafali Verma
|7
|Richa Ghosh
|8
|Sneh Rana
|Grade C
|9
|Radha Yadav
|10
|Amanjot Kaur
|11
|Pratika Rawal
|12
|Kranti Gaud
|13
|Uma Chetry
|14
|Arundhati Reddy
|15
|Sree Charani
|16
|Yastika Bhatia
|17
|Harleen Deol
|18
|Kashvee Gautam
|19
|G Kamalini
|20
|Vaishnavi Sharma
|21
|Tejal Hasabnis
