  • Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Lose Top Status As BCCI Officially Announce Annual Player Retainership for 2025-26; Shami Not Listed

Updated 9 February 2026 at 21:20 IST

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Lose Top Status As BCCI Officially Announce Annual Player Retainership for 2025-26; Shami Not Listed

The BCCI has announced its 2025-26 player retainership, scrapping the Grade A+ category. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were moved to Grade B, as they now play only ODIs after retiring from Tests and T20Is.

Pavitra Shome
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Image: AP

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced its Senior Men's and Women's Annual Player Retainership for 2025-26 (October 1st, 2025 to September 30th, 2026). The notable change was the abolition of the Grade A+ category, with only A, B, and C grades being the only official ones.

The scrapping of the Grade A+ category led to the demotion of Indian ODI cricketers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. They have now been moved to Grade B, given that they are now a one-format player after retiring from Tests and T20I cricket.

Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Demoted As BCCI Announce Men's Annual Player Retainership for 2025-26

This year, the BCCI has opted to retain 30 senior men's cricketers in the annual player retainership for 2025-26. Grade A is now the top categorised grade in the contracts' list, which features India Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill, seamer Jasprit Bumrah and spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

Grade B primarily features seasoned cricketers like wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul & Rishabh Pant, all-rounders Washington Sundar & Hardik Pandya, batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer & Yashasvi Jaiswal. Bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are also part of the category.

Grade C features a mix of seasoned and young cricketers, with stars like Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Dhruv Jurel, Harshit Rana and Nitish Kumar Reddy. Even Abhishek Sharma, Sai Sudharsan, Ravi Bishnoi, Axar Patel and Ruturaj Gaikwad are also named in the list.

Team India (Senior Men) Annual Contracts 2025-26
 
Grade A
 		1Shubman Gill
2Jasprit Bumrah
3Ravindra Jadeja

Grade B

 

 

 

4Washington Sundar
5Rohit Sharma
6Virat Kohli
7KL Rahul
8Mohd Siraj
9Hardik Pandya
10Rishabh Pant
11Kuldeep Yadav
12Yashasvi Jaiswal
13Suryakumar Yadav
14Shreyas Iyer

Grade C

 

 

 

 

 

15Axar Patel
16Tilak Varma
17Rinku Singh
18Shivam Dube
19Sanju Samson
20Arshdeep Singh
21Prasidh Krishna
22Akash Deep
23Dhruv Jurel
24Harshit Rana
25Varun Chakaravarthy
26Nitish Kumar Reddy
27Abhishek Sharma
28Sai Sudharsan
29Ravi Bishnoi
30Ruturaj Gaikwad

Senior Women's Annual Contracts for 2025-26 Also Announced

The BCCI also announced the Indian senior women's annual retainership for 2025-26, with four cricketers – Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah rodrigues and Deepti Sharma – being in Grade A. Grade B features some of India's clinical talent, with stars like Renuka Thakur, Shafali Varma, Richa Ghosh and Sneh Rana. 

Grade C features a blend of seasoned and young talent in the list. Cricketers like G Kamalini, Vaishnavi Sharma, and Kashvee Gautam are some of the young talents who have received a contract. Mainstays like Pratika Rawal, Amanjot Kaur, Sree Charani, Radha Yadav, among others, are also a part of the list.

Team India (Senior Women) Annual Contracts 2025-26
Grade A

 		1Harmanpreet Kaur
2Simriti Mandhana
3Jemimah Rodrigues
4Deepti Sharma
Grade B

 		5Renuka Thakur
6Shafali Verma
7Richa Ghosh
8Sneh Rana
Grade C







 		9Radha Yadav
10Amanjot Kaur
11Pratika Rawal
12Kranti Gaud
13Uma Chetry
14Arundhati Reddy
15Sree Charani
16Yastika Bhatia
17Harleen Deol
18Kashvee Gautam
19G Kamalini
20Vaishnavi Sharma
21Tejal Hasabnis

Published By : Pavitra Shome

Published On: 9 February 2026 at 20:36 IST