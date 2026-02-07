Romario Shepherd Unleashes Mayhem With Maiden Fifer; West Indies Seal 35-Run Victory Over Scotland in T20 World Cup Opener

Romario Shepherd celebrates with teammates after taking five-wicket in the match during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Scotland and West Indies in Kolkata | Image: AP

Scotland Cricket opened its T20 World Cup campaign with a heavy defeat, courtesy of the West Indies' late charge with the ball. Romario Shepherd unleashed hell in the final few overs, snapping his maiden five-for in T20 format.

West Indies start things off in Kolkata with a brilliant victory, getting a major boost early on after being put to the test against Scotland.

While they displayed some flashes of brilliance, the Caribbean Men were primarily dominant in the competition, with Shepherd's bowling heroics coming in handy as the Windies sealed a brilliant 35-run victory.

Romario Shepherd did some significant damage in the 17th over. The bowling all-rounder started the over by conceding a single and then snapped a wicket brilliantly. Shepherd took out Matthew Cross, with Shaerfane Rutherford completing the catch.

Romario did further damage by dismissing Michael Leask and Oliver Davidson, completing his second T20I hat-trick in a span of months. His maiden hat-trick was against Bangladesh last year. Shepherd left the Scottish batting unit rattled with his brilliant spell so far.

Shepherd went on to knock four wickets in an over, completing a five-wicket haul in the West Indies' series opener clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. In the final delivery of the 17th over, he brought down Safyaan Sharif, with Jason Holder completing the catch.

It was game over for Scotland at that time, with Jason Holder scalping the final wicket and wrapping Scotland's innings at 147.

After being told to bat first, Windies started things off rather decently, with openers Brandon King and skipper Shai Hope forging a 54-run partnership. Shimron Hetmeyer did some major damage, scoring 64 off 36 in the first innings to gain crucial momentum.

Towards the middle order, Rovman Powell and Sherfane Rutherford also put up some decent outings, scoring 24 and 26 runs, respectively.