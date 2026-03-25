'Rotate Mitchell Owen, Shreyas Iyer At Number Three, Four': Irfan Pathan's Playing XI For PBKS Ahead Of IPL 2026

Speaking on his YouTube Channel, Pathan suggested the opening pair of Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh, who had breakout seasons last year, be continued, and Owen, the Big Bash League (BBL) winning star with Hobart Hurricanes last year, also be made a crucial part of the top order alongside Iyer, depending on match-ups against pace and spin. Last season, he got just one game, in which the Australian scored a duck. "At number three and four, you can rotate Mitchell Owen and Shreyas Iyer. You decide who to send against fast bowling and who to send against spin. Depending on the pitch and the strategy of the opposing team, you can make these changes," said Pathan.



He continued the batting line-up with Nehal Wadhera, Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and finisher Shashank Singh, pointing out how crucial Shashank's runs were last season, and him continuing to replicate his performances could see him "playing big cricket" in future.



"The way Shashank has been batting over the past period, and especially his performance last year, he played a crucial role and contributed significantly to Punjab's success. Of course, we talk about the players scoring 500-600 runs, like Prabhsimran, Shreyas Iyer, or Priyansh Arya," said Pathan.



"But the runs Shashank scored, around 350, were just as crucial because he came in different situations and positions where confidence was key. Many times, you may fail while attempting big shots, but Shashank's confidence drives him forward. If he performs similarly this season, we could see him play big cricket in the future," he added.



In two seasons for PBKS, Shashank has earned a niche as a finisher, scoring 704 runs in 28 innings across 31 matches at an average of 46.93, with a strike rate of almost 159 and five fifties. The last season saw him score 350 runs in 14 innings and 17 matches at an average of 50.00, striking at 153.31, with three fifties, including a fighting 61* in the final.



In the bowling, spinner Harpreet Brar, pacers Marco Jansen, Arshdeep Singh, Lockie Ferguson or Australian Ben Swarshius complete the playing XI, with veteran spinner Yuzi Chahal as 'Impact Player'.



Pathan leaves out Connolly due to recent poor form with the bat, scoring 209 runs in 12 innings at an average of 19.00, striking at almost 140 in the Big Bash League (BBL) last season with two fifties and taking 15 wickets at an average of a shade below 15. His batting numbers declined heavily from 351 runs in 10 innings at an average of 50.14, SR of above 131, with two fifties back in 2024/25.