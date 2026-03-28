Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against SRH
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28. Stay tuned for live updates and all the action from the season’s curtain-raiser.
- Cricket
- 4 min read
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28. RCB enter the new season as defending champions, having clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025 by defeating Punjab Kings in the final.
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RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other 25 times in IPL history. Of those encounters, SRH hold the edge with 13 victories, while RCB have won 11. One match ended with no result.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (C), Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Jacob Duffy, Josh Hazlewood, Rasikh Salam Dar, Venkatesh Iyer, Mangesh Yadav, Vihaan Malhotra, Vicky Ostwal, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Swapnil Singh, Kanishk Chouhan, Satvik Deswal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (Wk/C), Liam Livingstone, Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Harsh Dubey, Eshan Malinga, Shivam Mavi, Smaran Ravichandran, Zeeshan Ansari, Salil Arora, Kamindu Mendis, Brydon Carse, David Payne, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Krains Fuletra, Amit Kumar, Onkar Tarmale, Shivang Kumar.
28 March 2026 at 19:12 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Impact Subs
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Impact Subs: Shivang Kumar, Liam Livingstone, David Payne, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs: Devdutt Padikkal, Jacob Bethell, Rasikh Salam Dar, Kanishk Chouhan, Venkatesh Iyer.
28 March 2026 at 19:10 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: What Rajat Patidar Said At Toss?
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: While speaking at the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said, "It is a season opener, so let's see how the wicket behaves. There are a lot of positives from last season. We are not defending anything, we will win in IPL 2026 as well. [Injuries] There are a lot of good players in the side and the backup players are great as well. All players are fit and the medical staff is looking after the players. [Message to fans] Thank You so much for supporting. We will try and win this again."
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28 March 2026 at 19:09 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: RCB Playing XI
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates:
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (C), Jitesh Sharma (Wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.
28 March 2026 at 19:10 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: What Ishan Kishan Said At Toss
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: While speaking at the toss, SRH skipper Ishan Kishan said, "Feeling good, and we wanted to field first as well. We want to back our instincts. [How to go about the season?] You don't have to start some thing new just because it is IPL. We just want to execute our plans. Obviously Pat is one of the best bowlers, but everyone looks in good touch and I feel we will be on the winning side. [New faces] Salil [Arora] is there, and just want him to keep things simple and trust his instincts."
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28 March 2026 at 19:05 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: SRH Playing XI
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates:
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (Wk/C), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.
28 March 2026 at 19:02 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won the toss and opted to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 season opener, at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, on Saturday, March 28.
28 March 2026 at 18:59 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Ishan Kishan Scripts History For SRH
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan scripted history as he became Sunrisers Hyderabad’s second-youngest skipper at 27y & 253d, behind Kane Williamson (27y, 244d) in 2018.
28 March 2026 at 18:58 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Captains Take Place For The Toss
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Ishan Kishan and Rajat Patidar have taken place for the toss. The southern derby will begin at 7:30 PM IST.
28 March 2026 at 18:40 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Will Josh Hazlewood Play For RCB In IPL 2026 Opener?
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: RCB head coach Andy Flower cleared the clouds on the Australian seamer Josh Hazlewood's availability for the IPL 2026 season opener against SRH, saying that the Aussie won't be ready for the first match.
"Hazlewood arrived yesterday. He's looking fit. I did comment to him that he looks even younger than I remember him, so he's enjoyed some good downtime, but he's worked hard to get himself back up to full fitness. It's great to have him here. It's even great to have him here in our dressing room and in the meetings. He won't be ready for tomorrow, because he's just got off the plane, and we'll be monitoring his fitness very closely and looking forward to him making his entrance into the IPL," Andy Flower said at the pre-match press conference.
28 March 2026 at 18:35 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: RCB Players To Wear Black Armbands During IPL 2026 Opener
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: RCB players will wear black armbands during their IPL 2026 campaign opener against SRH to pay tribute to fans who tragically lost their lives in the stampede outside the venue last year.
28 March 2026 at 18:33 IST
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Head-To-Head Stats
RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 25 times in IPL history. Sunrisers hold the advantage with 13 wins, while RCB have claimed 11 victories. One match ended without a result.
Matches Played: 25
RCB Won: 13
SRH Won: 13
No Result: 1
28 March 2026 at 18:18 IST
Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score & Updates: Hello and Welcome!
RCB vs SRH Live Score & Updates: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2026! The season kicks off with a thrilling opener as Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, March 28. Sit back, relax, and follow Republic World’s live updates for every moment of this highly anticipated southern derby.
Published By : Aniket Datta
Published On: 28 March 2026 at 18:25 IST