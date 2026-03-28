Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: RCB Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against SRH

Ishan Kishan and Rajat Patidar | Image: X/@SunRisers/@RCBTweets

RCB vs SRH, IPL 2026 Live Score & Updates: Rajat Patidar-led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will take on Ishan Kishan’s Sunrisers Hyderabad in the opening match of IPL 2026 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, March 28. RCB enter the new season as defending champions, having clinched their maiden IPL title in 2025 by defeating Punjab Kings in the final.