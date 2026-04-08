RR Dynamic Duo Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Steal The Show Following Batting Heroics Against Mumbai Indians

IPL 2026: Former Indian cricketer Piyush Chawla lauded the Rajasthan Royals (RR) opening batters Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after they helped their team secure a 27-run win over the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

In a match that was reduced to 11 overs per side due to rain, Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi powered Rajasthan Royals to a first-innings total of 150/3 with a 30-ball 80-run partnership. While Jaiswal remained not out with a 32-ball 77 runs, including 10 boundaries and four sixes, Sooryavanshi gave RR a headstart with a 14-ball 39.

Speaking on Star Sports' 'Amul Cricket Live', JioStar expert Piyush Chawla said that Jaiswal looked confident from the start and dominated the innings against MI, and made a significant impact with his 77 runs in the shortened 11-over match.

"Sometimes a player simply enjoys batting against a particular opposition, and that confidence shows. Yashasvi Jaiswal looked assured from the moment he came in and set the tone from the very first over. The way he took charge of the innings was impressive. Scoring 77 runs in an 11-over game highlights the kind of impact he can have," Chawla said.

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Speaking about Vaibhav Suryavanshi's innings, Piyush Chawla said that the 15-year-old's innings stood out because he performed impressively against a strong Mumbai Indians bowling attack featuring top bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

"Performing against the Mumbai Indians is always special because of the quality of their bowling attack, with world-class bowlers like Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah. When a batter takes on bowlers of that calibre and delivers an innings like Vaibhav Suryavanshi did, it naturally stands out and gets people talking," Chawla said.

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