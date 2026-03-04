SA vs NZ, Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: When And Where to Watch South Africa vs New Zealand Online And on TV Live

Republic World
Updated 4 March 2026 at 08:27 IST

SA vs NZ, Live Streaming: Here’s when and where to watch SA vs NZ, match time, TV telecast and squads.

Ankit Banerjee
South Africa vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final, Live streaming
South Africa vs New Zealand, 1st Semi-Final, Live streaming | Image: X

SA vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final: Two heavyweights of the competition lock horns to become the first finalist of the ongoing T20 World Cup. In the high-stake encounter, it is all to play for as the two teams are well-matched and it is difficult to pick a favourite. Plus, in a semi-final contest, it is nearly impossible to pick a clear winner before the contest. 

SA vs NZ, Live Streaming Details

When is the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match will be played on March 4.

What time does the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match start?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match will start at 7:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Where is the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Which TV channel will broadcast the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match?

The South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match will broadcast on the Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match?

The live streaming of the South Africa vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal match will be available on JioHotstar.

SA vs NZ Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Jason Smith

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert(w), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner(c), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Jacob Duffy, James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Devon Conway

Published By : Ankit Banerjee

Published On: 4 March 2026 at 08:25 IST