Sachin Tendulkar Gets Emotional, Pays Final Tribute To Asha Bhosle At Shivaji Park In Mumbai

Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar got emotional as he paid tribute to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, who passed away on Sunday at the age of 92 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

After paying his tribute to the 'Dum Maaro Dum' singer, Sachin was seen to be overwhelmed with emotions, as an extraordinary music career that spanned over eight decades came to an end. He was there with his wife, Anjali.

Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Her son, Anand Bhosle, confirmed the news and shared details of the final rites on Sunday, saying, "My mother passed away today. People can pay their last respects to her at 11 am tomorrow at Casa Grande, Lower Parel, where she lived. Her last rites will be performed at 4 pm tomorrow at Shivaji Park."

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As news of her passing spread on Sunday, several well-known names from cinema and politics reached her Mumbai residence to pay their last respects. Among those who visited her home were Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, poet and lyricist Javed Akhtar, and veteran actress Shabana Azmi.

She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital on Saturday evening following extreme exhaustion and a chest infection.

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Widely regarded as one of the most versatile singers in Indian music, Asha Bhosle's repertoire spanned classical compositions, ghazals, cabaret songs and contemporary pop. She held a Guinness World Record for the most studio recordings and, along with her sister Lata Mangeshkar, helped define the golden era of Hindi film music.

Born to classical singer and theatre actor Pandit Deenanath Mangeshkar, she began her musical journey at a young age and went on to build an unparalleled legacy.

Her collaborations with composer RD Burman, whom she later married, remain among the most celebrated in Indian cinema.