Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartfelt 'Ben Stokes I Have Always Admired You' Post After England Star Retires Goes Viral

Ben Stokes Retirement: Sachin Tendulkar, who is regarded as God of Cricket' has penned an emotional message for Stokes following his retirement. Tendulkar's post comes after the third Test came to an end on Monday. Stokes is regarded as one of the greatest to have led England and his shock retirement has stunned the cricketing fraternity. In a lengthy post, Tendulkar has admitted that he always admired Stokes. Hailing him as one of England's finest ever, Tendulkar praised his positivity and fearlessness.

‘Always admired the way you brought energy’

"I've always admired the way you brought energy into the game. Your positivity, your fearless intent, and the way you shaped moments under pressure stood out every time you walked in. As an all-rounder, you've been one of England's finest, and as a captain, your bold tactics and instinctive reading of the game added a new edge to your side," Sachin Tendulkar wrote on X.

"Wishing you the very best for what comes next. Though knowing you, staying away from the middle might be the hardest part. Good luck for your next innings!"

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Stokes - An English Legend

There is little to no doubt that Stokes has been England’s main man for 15 years. The star allrounder helped England win both 50-over and T20 World Cups, and since 2022 he’s led the Test team through the Bazball era. He’s also faced battles off the field — mental health issues, plus the 2018 Bristol brawl case where he was found not guilty.

Stokes' shock departure leaves the remaining two people in England's leadership team - coach Brendon McCullum and director of cricket Rob Key - in the firing line as the side is not performing well.