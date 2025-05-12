Sachin Tendulkar Praises PM Narendra Modi's Leadership, Hails Operation Sindoor: 'Strong Resolve And Measured Restraint, Team India'

Sachin Tendulkar has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership after India executed Operation Sindoor to target terrorist launchpads in PoK and Pakistan.

Following the horrific terrorist attack that killed 26 civilians at Pahalgam in Jammu & Kashmir on April 22, tensions escalated between India and Pakistan. India launched Operation Sindoor to showcase their intention and priority to eliminate terrorism from the roots. The Indian Air Force, Army, and Navy carried out a synchronised operation showcasing the nation's developing military power and technological prowess.

Sachin took to X to shower praise on the three Indian Armed Forces just after PM Modi's address to the nation. "Operation Sindoor had a team of over 1.4 billion rising in unison. Strong resolve and measured restraint, Team India!

"Remarkable teamwork across all levels led by tireless efforts of Hon. PM @narendramodi ji and his team and the three defence forces.

"A special mention to the brave rakshaks and our citizens living in border towns and villages.

“Jai Hind.”

The Indian government has been very adamant in their stance on terrorism, and Operation Sindoor has allowed the nation to take a significant step towards ending the roots of cross-border terrorism.

