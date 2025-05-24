Sai Sudharsan Provides No-Nonsense Verdict On His Preferred Batting Position: 'I Don't Think I'm In A...'

Updated May 24th 2025, 21:26 IST
Sai Sudharsan will be the centre of attraction when Team India embarks on the England tour next month. The Gujarat Titans opener earned his maiden Test call-up and is expected to make his debut on English soil.
On the back of a successful domestic campaign with Tamil Nadu and a sensational IPL campaign for Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan was expected to be included in the Indian Test squad. With a plethora of batters in the squad, speculations regarding his batting position have been hovering in the air. The youngster generally opens the batting for both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans, but he insisted he will bat wherever his teams needs.
As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "Sir, I think playing for the country itself is a very big privilege for a cricketer. So I don't think I am in a position to choose where I want to play," "Wherever the coaches tell me to play, I think I will be mentally and obviously skillfully, you know, try and be ready for the opportunity.
"I have a lot of likings. I think I will have to be ready for whichever [position] the team gives me. I will be ready for that."
Having already made his debut in the two white ball formats, the onus will be on him to stamp his authority. He played for Surrey in the County Championship for two seasons and accumulated 281 runs across eight innings. He is very much well-versed with the Dukes ball and is tipped to bat at number 3 as things stand. He also has hundreds against the English Lions and Australia A, and scored another hundred in his last match for Surrey. As Team India enters a new era under Shubman Gill, his GT opening partner could play a pivotal part in the transition period.
