Sai Sudharsan Provides No-Nonsense Verdict On His Preferred Batting Position: 'I Don't Think I'm In A...'

Sai Sudharsan will be the centre of attraction when Team India embarks on the England tour next month. The Gujarat Titans opener earned his maiden Test call-up and is expected to make his debut on English soil.

Sai Sudharsan Opens Up On His Preferred Batting Position

On the back of a successful domestic campaign with Tamil Nadu and a sensational IPL campaign for Gujarat Titans, Sudharsan was expected to be included in the Indian Test squad. With a plethora of batters in the squad, speculations regarding his batting position have been hovering in the air. The youngster generally opens the batting for both Tamil Nadu and Gujarat Titans, but he insisted he will bat wherever his teams needs.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said, "Sir, I think playing for the country itself is a very big privilege for a cricketer. So I don't think I am in a position to choose where I want to play," "Wherever the coaches tell me to play, I think I will be mentally and obviously skillfully, you know, try and be ready for the opportunity.

"I have a lot of likings. I think I will have to be ready for whichever [position] the team gives me. I will be ready for that."

Also Read: Ajit Agarkar Reiterates On Biggest Reason Behind Selecting Sai Sudarshan For Indian Test Team And It Has Nothing To Do With IPL 2025

Sai Sudharsan Expected To Play A Pivotal Role In England Tour