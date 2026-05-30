Sam Curran Faces Rajasthan Royals Wrath After IPL 2026 Exit: 'We Were Told He Had A Season Ending Injury'

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals' loss to Gujarat Titans in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 brought an end to their journey this campaign. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's powerful 96 got overshadowed by Shubman Gill's classy century, which propelled GT towards another IPL final. GT will now face RCB in the summit clash.

Rajasthan Royals Raised Sam Curran Question

Rajasthan had a lot of planning before the start of IPL 2026, which also witnessed a mega trade deal involving Sanju Samson. Samson joined CSK and RR welcomed Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran as a part of the trade deal. But in an unfortunate event, Curran pulled himself out of IPL citing an injury and Dasun Shanaka was named as his replacement.

After the IPL Qualifier 2 defeat, Royals head coach Kumar Sangakkara raised questions on Curran's injury status. He reiterated the fact that Curran was playing in the T20 Blast for Surrey.

He said, “We were told that Sam Curran had a season-ending injury, but I think I saw him playing for Surrey for two or three games now. So that was disappointing! We'd have loved to have had him here playing for us.”

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He further added that there needs to be a stringent policy for such cases. "I think a proper tight policy around that is always a requirement. BCCI has a strict policy on that. Every person goes through injuries. And if it's a serious injury, a season-ending injury, of course, we understand. I mean, we've had quite a few injuries. We've also had players like Adam Milne, Shimron Hetmyer, quite a few who've come here, not had much of a game. Lhuan-dre Pretorius and Kwena Maphaka are some of them. They've been here. They've done the hard yards. They've practised. They've carried water for the team. And they've really worked as hard as anyone else to support the team in this journey."

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