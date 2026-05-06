Sanju Samson UNFIT? CSK Opener Asked to Take Virat Kohli Route to ‘Sustain’ After Heroics vs DC in IPL 2026

DC vs CSK, IPL 2026: Sanju Samson came up with yet another match-winning knock for Chennai helping his side beat Delhi Capitals. Samson hit a brilliant 52-ball 87* on Tuesday against the Capitals at the Arun Jaitley stadium to take his side over the line and keep their playoff hopes alive. During his knock, Samson showed maturity and chased down an in-between total with utmost ease. While most are praising Samson, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has given him sound advise. Manjrekar reckons Samson needs to take the Virat Kohli route to ‘sustain his achievements’. He also felt Samson was not at his physical peak.

‘Not in peak physical condition’

“I'm saying that about Sanju Samson as well, who's also not a 25-year-old because he's hit the peak of his achievements, just to sustain it. He could also do the same thing, because I see him also not being in peak physical condition,” Manjrekar said on Sportstar's Insight Edge Podcast.

“When you have a great example, like Virat Kohli, who has had such a long career. You know, just because he's given fitness so much importance. He's had tremendous skills, but he's made sure that the body doesn't let him down. Because that's the one you can control,” he added.

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Following his near-perfect knock, Samson said that he is always calm in the head and he does not panic in any given situation.

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