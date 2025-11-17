Updated 17 November 2025 at 14:49 IST
Sarfaraz Khan Can be a Good Addition For Ind-SA 2nd Test at Guwahati if Injured Shubman Gill Isn't Available. Here's Why
Ind vs SA: What happens if captain Shubman Gill is not available for the second Test in Guwahati, should Sarfaraz Khan be considered?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Show Quick Read
Ind vs SA: Hosts India are already trailing in the two-match Test series against world champions South Africa after having lost the first Test in Kolkata. Now, the teams travel to Guwahati for the second and final Test. With uncertainty hovering around captain Shubman Gill's injury, it is not clear if he will feature in the Guwahati game. Gill is one of India's premier batters and if he is taken out of the equation, India are not as strong. So, how can India deal with this crisis? Of course, they have Devdutt Padikkal, but is the southpaw the perfect replacement for Gill? Surely not!
Why Not Sarfaraz Khan?
The Maharashtra-born cricketer has been in ominous touch in domestic cricket, yet he did not get picked for the national side because there was no space to slot him in. Now, there would be space if Gill doesn't recover. Sarfaraz, given his knowhow of playing on Indian tracks, he would be the ideal No. 4 in Gill's absence. Having Sarfaraz would also benefit India because he is a right-hander. It is no secret that Simon Harmer has troubled the Indian batting line-up, which has a number of left-handers in it.
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 17 November 2025 at 14:46 IST