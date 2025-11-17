Sarfaraz Khan Can be a Good Addition For Ind-SA 2nd Test at Guwahati if Injured Shubman Gill Isn't Available. Here's Why

Ind vs SA: Hosts India are already trailing in the two-match Test series against world champions South Africa after having lost the first Test in Kolkata. Now, the teams travel to Guwahati for the second and final Test. With uncertainty hovering around captain Shubman Gill's injury, it is not clear if he will feature in the Guwahati game. Gill is one of India's premier batters and if he is taken out of the equation, India are not as strong. So, how can India deal with this crisis? Of course, they have Devdutt Padikkal, but is the southpaw the perfect replacement for Gill? Surely not!