Shafali Verma Reflects On Her Emotional Journey And Clutch Brilliance In India Women’s World Cup Victory: 'I Had To Bring The World Cup'

Rohtak (Haryana) [India]: India cricketer Shafali Verma opened up about her struggles and the emotional journey that led to her match-winning performance in the ICC Women's World Cup final against South Africa.

Verma, who was named Player of the Match for her brilliant all-round show, scored 87 off 78 balls and picked up 2/36 to help India clinch the title.

She received a grand welcome upon returning to her hometown in Rohtak after winning the ICC Women's World Cup 2025.

Speaking about her comeback, Shafali said, “Many of you know about the struggles I've faced, and the past year has been particularly tough for me. I have now reaped the rewards of all the hard work I've put in during this time. When I went there and joined Team India, the only thing on my mind was that I had to help Team India win the match and bring the World Cup... I am very happy that I got those wickets.”

Advertisement

Verma was drafted into the squad as a replacement for Pratika Rawal, who sustained a right-foot injury while fielding against Bangladesh. Shafali featured in both the semi-final and final, and played a pivotal role in India's maiden World Cup triumph.

Recalling her interactions with national leaders following the win, she added, “Both the Prime Minister and the President invited us for a meeting. The Prime Minister spent a lot of time with us and talked to me extensively. I truly appreciated him dedicating so much of his valuable time...Today, I received a great deal of respect even in Rohtak, which made me very happy. I will feel even better when I meet the Chief Minister on the 12th. I am very excited about that day.”

Advertisement