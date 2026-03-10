Shahid Afridi Makes Shocking U-Turn; Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Points Exact Reason Why India Won T20 WC

T20 World Cup: Now that India has wo the T20 World Cup, the team is receiving congratulatory messages from all quarters. In fact, a few former Pakistan greats are also praising the Indian team. But the one that caught the eye and seemed stunning was former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi lavishing praise on the Indian cricket team following their T20 WC triumph. Afridi is usually someone who always looks to spew venom against India and hence it is surprising to see him make an U-turn. Claiming that India deserved to win the title, Afridi praised the bench strength that the Men in Blue have.

‘India deserved the title’

"The World Cup is over. I think India deserved the title. They have a great team combination. The players sitting on the bench were also as good as the playing eleven. This is why I say that your bench needs to be strong. India's bench was very strong, they could have picked anyone from there and slotted them into the playing eleven. They played the whole tournament as champions," Afridi posted in a video on his X account.

'Samson was outstanding'

"Sanju Samson was outstanding. He got the opportunity, and he delivered with his sensible hitting and his ability to build the innings. Abhishek Sharma also performed well tonight. Ishan Kishan also performed outstandingly, just like he had performed against Pakistan. Jasprit Bumrah was the backbone of their bowling, who has carried India on his back for a long time with his impressive performances. Be it with the new ball, old ball, slower one or yorker, he is one of the best bowlers in my opinion," he added.

Advertisement