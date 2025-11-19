Shai Hope's Record-Leveling Ton Falls Short As New Zealand Chase Down Target For A Five-Wicket Win In 2nd ODI

It was yet another heartbreak for the West Indies in white-ball cricket as New Zealand picked an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The Blackcaps picked up a five-wicket win in the second One-Day match, which was a thrilling final-over affair.

The West Indies showed a glimmer of brilliance with captain Shai Hope's standout knock, propelling the Caribbean men towards a respectable total. But New Zealand was simply a step ahead in the competition as they salvaged the win from the Windies' hands.

Shai Hope Delivers A Firm Ton Against NZ In Second ODI

West Indies captain Shai Hope carried the team on his back with an unbeaten 109 off 69 balls. With a 157.97 strike rate, the Windies skipper slammed 13 boundaries and four sixes to deliver a sensational outing against New Zealand in the first innings at Napier.

Shai Hope stood when the other West Indies batters failed to impress. He levelled Brian Lara with 19 ODI centuries and now has the second-most ODI centuries for the West Indies. Openers John Campbell picked up just four, while Ackeem Auguste scored 22 off 31 balls.

The remaining middle-order continued to fall like dominoes. Sherfane Rutherford was restricted to 13, while Roston Chase scored just two before being taken down. Justin Greaves and Romario Shepherd put up 22 runs respectively, and Shamar Springer scored six.

The Caribbean men were restricted to 247/9 after 34 overs. Nathan Smith's four-fer and Jyle Jamieson's three-wicket haul rattled the visiting batters. Blair Tickner and Mitchell Santner also picked a wicket each during the innings.

New Zealand Salvage A Clinical Finish To Secure 2-0 Lead

New Zealand started firmly in the second innings, with Devon Conway putting up 90 runs while Rachin Ravindra put up 56 runs on the scoreboard.

A minor collapse ensued after Will Young was dismissed at 11, while Mark Chapman was dismissed for a duck. Michael Bracewell scored 11 runs before being taken down via lbw.