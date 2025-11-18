'Don't Agree With That': South Africa Legend Contradicts Gautam Gambhir, Tears Into IND Head Coach's 'No Demon In Eden Pitch' Remark

India fell short by 30 runs while trying to chase 124 in the final innings of the Kolkata Test. This isn't the first time that the Asian cricketing juggernauts have been spin-choked in the fourth innings of the game at home. South Africa might not have started the series as favourites, but they stayed true to their tag of being the World Test Champions and trapped India in their own pitch ploy.

There certainly is an argument that the home team missed the services of their main man, their skipper Shubman Gill, as a leader and as a batsman in the Kolkata Test, but there still isn't any excuse for failing to chase down 124 runs. A lot has been spoken about the Eden Gardens pitch, and the debate around it continues to die down.

Shaun Pollock Contradicts Gautam Gambhir

Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir was the first one to admit the fact that the curators in Eden Gardens had delivered the exact pitch that the team management wanted. Gambhir also went on to say that the pitch did not have any demons and the application by the Indian batters was not up to the mark.

Advertisement

However, former South Africa pacer and captain Shaun Pollock did not agree to the claims made by the Indian Head Coach. Pollock also cited a few examples in order to contradict the claims made by Gambhir.

"I don't agree with that one. I think the pitch was very difficult at times. There were certain deliveries that were unplayable. I mean in the first innings, those three deliveries from Bumrah that got Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi and Simon Harmer, they were unplayable. There were actually a few demons in the track," said Shaun Pollock in an interaction with Dinesh Karthik on Cricbuzz.

Advertisement

India In Dire Need To Win Guwahati Test