Updated 18 November 2025 at 14:55 IST
'Don't Agree With That': South Africa Legend Contradicts Gautam Gambhir, Tears Into IND Head Coach's 'No Demon In Eden Pitch' Remark
The Indian team management has continued to receive a lot of flak for the kind of pitch that was prepared at Eden Gardens for the first IND vs SA Test. South Africa are currently 1-0 up in the two-match Test series
- Cricket
- 3 min read
Show Quick Read
India fell short by 30 runs while trying to chase 124 in the final innings of the Kolkata Test. This isn't the first time that the Asian cricketing juggernauts have been spin-choked in the fourth innings of the game at home. South Africa might not have started the series as favourites, but they stayed true to their tag of being the World Test Champions and trapped India in their own pitch ploy.
There certainly is an argument that the home team missed the services of their main man, their skipper Shubman Gill, as a leader and as a batsman in the Kolkata Test, but there still isn't any excuse for failing to chase down 124 runs. A lot has been spoken about the Eden Gardens pitch, and the debate around it continues to die down.
ALSO READ | 'No Expectations From The Home Team': Ex-Aussie Pacer Joins The Kolkata Pitch Debate, Highlights The Importance Of Good Surfaces
Shaun Pollock Contradicts Gautam Gambhir
Indian Head Coach Gautam Gambhir was the first one to admit the fact that the curators in Eden Gardens had delivered the exact pitch that the team management wanted. Gambhir also went on to say that the pitch did not have any demons and the application by the Indian batters was not up to the mark.
Advertisement
However, former South Africa pacer and captain Shaun Pollock did not agree to the claims made by the Indian Head Coach. Pollock also cited a few examples in order to contradict the claims made by Gambhir.
"I don't agree with that one. I think the pitch was very difficult at times. There were certain deliveries that were unplayable. I mean in the first innings, those three deliveries from Bumrah that got Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi and Simon Harmer, they were unplayable. There were actually a few demons in the track," said Shaun Pollock in an interaction with Dinesh Karthik on Cricbuzz.
Advertisement
ALSO READ | Indian Batting Order Likely To Go Through Forced Changes In Guwahati, Problems Mount For Gautam Gambhir's Men Ahead Of IND Vs SA 2nd Test
India In Dire Need To Win Guwahati Test
India are running the risk of losing yet another home Test series, that too in a span of 1 year. South Africa have already won the Kolkata Test, and they are 1-0 up in the two-match series. India, at best can now draw the series if they manage to win the second and the last game of the series.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 18 November 2025 at 14:53 IST