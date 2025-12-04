Shikha Pandey Opens Up On Joining UP Warriorz For WPL 2026: 'I'm Really Happy...'

Women's Premier League: Veteran Indian cricketer Shikha Pandey reflected on her anxious moments during the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 auction.

The 36-year-old Shikha was the third-most-expensive player in the WPL 2026 auction. The ace Indian cricketer was sold to the UP Warriorz for a whopping price of Rs 2.40 crore.

Speaking on JioHotstar, Shikha reflected on her anxious moments during the WPL 2026 auction. She added that she felt happy to be part of the UP-based franchise.

"There was definitely a bit of anxiety, but I reminded myself that whatever is meant to happen, will happen. I trusted the hard work I've put in over the past three seasons. I'm really happy to now be part of the UP Warriorz family," Shikha said.

Shikha, who previously played for the Delhi Capitals in the WPL, opened up about the transition. The 36-year-old added that she is excited to play alongside Australian legend Meg Lanning. The Australian legend was previously part of the Delhi Capitals before UP Warriorz signed Lanning for Rs 1.90 crore.

"I have immense gratitude for Delhi Capitals -- for the opportunities, the trust, and the support from the coaching group. But now, with UP Warriorz, I'm excited that Meg Lanning will be there. Playing alongside someone like Sophie Ecclestone is something I'm really looking forward to," the veteran player added.

The WPL 2026 auction was held in New Delhi on November 29. A total of 67 slots, including 23 foreign players, were filled among five franchises.

India all-rounder Deepti Sharma was the most expensive player in WPL 2026. She was bought for Rs 3.20 crore by UP Warriorz, who exercised the Right to Match (RTM) option on their ace player.

The 2026 WPL will break from tradition with its final scheduled on a weekday, Thursday, February 5, instead of the usual weekend slot. The tournament, which begins on January 9, will also feature two double-headers, both scheduled for Saturdays, as per ESPNcricinfo.

Spread across 28 days, the league will be hosted at two venues, Navi Mumbai, where the Indian women's team recently lifted the ODI World Cup after defeating South Africa, and Vadodara. The opening 11 matches, including both double-headers, will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The remaining 11 fixtures, along with the eliminator on February 3 and the final, will be played at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara.

This edition marks the first time the WPL will be held in the January-February period, the previous three seasons were staged in February-March, just before the Indian Premier League (IPL). It will also be the first season without any clash with major international fixtures.