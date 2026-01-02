Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts in; Ben Stokes-Led England Announce Squad For 5th Ashes Test at SCG

Ashes 2025-26: A couple of days ahead of the start of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the iconic Sydney Cricket ground, Ben Stokes-led England have announced their XII for the game.

Shoaib Bashir, Matthew Potts are in. England saved an embarrassing whitewash after having won the Boxing Day Test at the MCG.

Atkinson Out

Gus Atkinson is the only player missing from the side that turned up at the MCG.

England adding Bashir to the squad indicates that they believe the surface at the SCG would assists spin despite the pacers dominating the ongoing Ashes series. With England trailing 1-3, Stokes and his team would like to sign off a poor campaign on a high by winning the final Test.

"He's bowling really well," said England opener Zak Crawley. "I faced a bit of Pottsy and every time he impresses me.

"He's got the heart of a lion, a lot of skill and if he gets the nod this week he thoroughly deserves it."

England Playing XII

Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Matthew Potts, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (WK), Josh Tongue

On the other hand, Australia named an unchanged squad for the final Ashes Test. For the unversed, the SCG game would be veteran batter Usman Khawaja's last appearance in a baggy green.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.