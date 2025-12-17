Shreyas Iyer Explains Rationale Behind Punjab Kings Acquiring All-Rounder Cooper Connolly For INR 3 Crore

Australia's Cooper Connolly celebrates the dismissal of India's captain Rohit Sharma during the ICC Champions Trophy-2025 1st Semi-Final match, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium | Image: ANI

Abu Dhabi [UAE]: Punjab Kings (PBKS) concluded the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 mini-auction with four significant acquisitions, completing their 25-player squad for the upcoming season.

The auction saw PBKS secure two uncapped and two capped players, with Australian pacer Ben Dwarshuis emerging as the team's most expensive purchase, according to a release.

The Kings opened their account with Cooper Connolly, a batting all-rounder from Australia, who was acquired for Rs 3 crore. A rising star capable of providing flexibility in the middle order, Connolly also offers a reliable slow left-arm spin option.

Speaking on the vision behind Connolly's inclusion, skipper Shreyas Iyer, who has faced him in Australia, said: “Honestly, he wasn't there in our mind at the start, but as we brainstormed and narrowed down our options, we realised he fit the position perfectly.”

He further added, “He has a great temperament and the ability to finish games. Those characteristics matter a lot in IPL. However, we didn't think we would get him for 3; we actually predicted his price would be much higher.”

The team's highest bid of the auction followed shortly after, as Ben Dwarshuis was signed for INR 4.40 crore. The left-arm pacer and handy lower-order striker adds significant depth to the bowling attack while providing a lethal power-hitting option at the death.

Pravin Dubey returned to the Kings' den after being re-acquired at his base price of INR Rs 30 lakh. Dubey provides essential Indian spin backup to complement the existing duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Harpreet Brar. Further strengthening the domestic core, promising young talent Vishal Nishad joins the PBKS squad and has been signed at his base price of INR 30 lakh.