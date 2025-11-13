Shubman Gill Remains Tight-Lipped on Axar vs Kuldeep Selection Battle for Kolkata Test: 'Leave That One For Tomorrow'

India Test captain Shubman Gill has kept the suspense around India's Playing XI ahead of the Kolkata Test. The 26-year-old hasn't revealed whether wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav or all-rounder Axar Patel would receive the preference in India's XI for the first Test match.

Team India's biggest dilemma would be the Axar Patel vs Kuldeep Yadav selection tussle. All eyes would be on who would receive the preference to feature in the Playing XI.

Shubman Gill Keeps Fans Guessing Over Axar Patel Or Kuldeep Yadav For Kolkata Test

With ṭhe Kolkata tracks expected to have significant carry and bounce, India's selection for the Playing XI would be crucial as they face a Championship-winning side in South Africa.

However, India Test captain Shubman Gill was tight-lipped on the scenario, suggesting that they would make a decision tomorrow after checking the tracks and figure out the best combination.

"Let's leave that one for tomorrow. I think once we come tomorrow, see how the wicket looks in the morning, we are going to take a decision on what kind of combination would give us the best chance to be able to win this test match," Shubman Gill said at the pre-match press conference.

Shubman Gill added that India's Playing XI is "more or less finalised," but avoided giving out any further details on it.

Ryan ten Doeschate Says Dhruv Jurel Is Locked For India's Playing XI

While Team India's XI remains a suspense, Assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has confirmed the presence of Dhruv Jurel in the hosts' playing squad.

The wicketkeeper-batter played anchor with the bat during the India A Unofficial Tests against SA A and smashed centuries in both innings.

However, Nitish Reddy will not feature in India's Playing XI as he has been released from the squad. The Indian all-rounder will now feature in the unofficial One-Dayers against South Africa A at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot.