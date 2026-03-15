Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana Win Big At BCCI Naman Awards 2026, Here's The Full List Of Winners

BCCI Naman Awards 2026: Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana emerged as the biggest achievers at the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) Naman Awards 2026.

The ceremony, held in New Delhi on Sunday, March 15, celebrated exceptional performances and enduring contributions across international, domestic, and age‑group cricket.

Shubman Gill, Smriti Mandhana Shine At Naman Awards 2026

India’s Test and ODI skipper Shubman Gill received the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award after being named the Best International Cricketer (Men’s) for 2024–2025.

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Although Gill was recently dropped from the T20 World Cup 2026 squad due to a lean patch in the shortest format, the 26‑year‑old delivered outstanding performances in red‑ball cricket. In the Anderson‑Tendulkar Trophy 2025, he topped the charts as the highest run‑scorer, amassing 754 runs from 10 innings at an average of 75.40.

Meanwhile, star batter Smriti Mandhana was crowned Best International Cricketer (Women’s). The India vice‑captain secured the award for the fifth time, underlining her consistency at the highest level. Over the past year, Mandhana scored 1,800 runs in 36 matches, including seven centuries. In the Women’s ODI World Cup 2025, she finished as the second‑highest run‑scorer with 434 runs from nine matches, striking at 99.08 and averaging 54.25.

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Apart from Gill and Mandhana, India speedster Harshit Rana was named Best International Debut (Men’s) for 2024–2025, while N. Sree Charani clinched the Best International Debut (Women’s) award.

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Here's The List Of Full Winners At BCCI's Naman Awards 2026

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Roger Binny.

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Rahul Dravid.

Col. C.K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award: Mithali Raj.

Polly Umrigar Award Best International Cricketer 2024-2025 (Men's): Shubman Gill.

Best International Cricketer 2024-2025 (Women's): Smriti Mandhana.

Best International Debut 2024-2025 (Men's): Harshit Rana.

Best International Debut 2024-2025 (Women's): N Sree Charani.

Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments 2024-2025: Mumbai Cricket Association.

Highest Wickets in One Day Internationals 2024-2025: Women: Deepti Sharma.

Highest Run Getter in One Day Internationals 2024-2025: Women: Smriti Mandhana.