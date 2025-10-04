Shubman Gill Replaces Rohit Sharma As ODI Skipper, Virat Kohli Returns As BCCI Announces India's Squad For Australia Tour

The road to the 2027 ODI World Cup has started for the 'Men in Blue', and the start of this journey has marked an end of an era. After weeks of speculations, Shubman Gill has replaced Rohit Sharma and has been announced as India's new One Day International (ODI) skipper.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's ODI squad for the Australia tour, and India will be playing the fifty-over format after a gap of 200 days.

Start Of The Shubman Gill Era In ODIs

It has become as clear as daylight that India is moving towards uniform captaincy across all formats, which has always been the case. After being appointed as the skipper of the Test team, Shubman Gill has now been bestowed with the leadership duties in the fifty-over format. Rohit Sharma has been included in the ODI side, and he is expected to continue to play the role of an opener alongside skipper Gill in the fifty-over format.

Rohit Sharma has been a celebrated white-ball captain, and there are no doubts about it. Under Rohit Sharma, Team India won the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025. Rohit Sharma also has two Asia Cup victories (2018 and 2023) to his name. With Rohit being stripped off as the ODI skipper, his international future continues to remain in doubts. Various reports had claimed that the Australia series might be Rohit Sharma's last assignment as India's ODI player, but there isn't any official word about it as of now.

Jasprit Bumrah Left Out Of The ODI Squad

The debate around Jasprit Bumrah's workload refuses to die down. Bumrah, who played just three Tests out of the five in England, was criticized for picking and choosing series.