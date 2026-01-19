Shubman Gill to Return for Domestic Duty; India Test and ODI Captain Jets off to Rajkot for Ranji Trophy: Report

India's captain Shubman Gill bats during practice session ahead of the second One Day International cricket match against New Zealand in Rajkot | Image: AP

Shubman Gill is all set to make a return to domestic cricket following the three-match ODI series between India and New Zealand. The Test and ODI captain of the Indian cricket team would feature in red-ball action in the Ranji Trophy competition.

Team India's new era in ODI cricket hasn't had a fruitful start. Under Shubman Gill's captaincy, the Men in Blue were defeated by Australia during an away tour and by New Zealand at home recently. Shubman Gill looked in decent touch but failed to deliver a major impact in the competition.

Shubman Gill To Feature In Ranji Trophy Action For Punjab

Following the India-New Zealand ODI series, Shubman Gill will now feature in domestic red-ball cricket in the Ranji Trophy tournament. The young Indian Test and ODI skipper would be in action for the Punjab cricket team.

Shubman Gill flew to Delhi from Indore on Monday afternoon to join the domestic team. The match took place on Sunday, January 18. He will now fly with Punjab's Ranji team to Rajkot.

"His participation in the Ranji fixture is confirmed. He will take part in the Saurashtra game. The India captain is flying eight hours to feature in a domestic game. That is commitment," a Punjab Cricket Association source said to Cricbuzz.

Shubman Gill would be in action under Naman Dhir's captaincy for Punjab in their upcoming Ranji Trophy match-up against Saurashtra in Rajkot. The match will take place on January 22, 2026

Punjab is currently positioned in Elite Group B, and is on the lower half of the group table after one win and one loss in the past five matches.

Ravindra Jadeja Also Expected To be In Domestic Action

Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja is also reportedly set to feature in the Ranji Trophy match as well. The upcoming Rani Trophy fixture between Saurashtra and Punjab in Rajkot would feature Gill and Jadeja in action for their respective sides.