Shubman Gill Under Fire After Gujarat Titans Collapse Against Punjab Kings In IPL 2026: 'What Has Happened To His Captaincy?'

IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans (GT) suffered a three-wicket defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at Mullanpur on Tuesday, March 31.

Punjab Kings all-rounder Cooper Connolly was named Player of the Match for his match-winning knock in the second innings. Connolly remained unbeaten, scoring 72 runs from 44 balls at a strike rate of 163.64. The Australian struck five fours and five sixes during his innings.

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Aakash Chopra Questions Shubman Gill's Captaincy

Speaking on his official YouTube channel, former cricketer Aakash Chopra questioned Shubman Gill’s captaincy in the game. Chopra asked why Prasidh Krishna was not introduced into the attack until the 12th over.

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“What has happened to Shubman Gill’s captaincy? I ask this question because Prasidh Krishna was playing, but you weren’t bowling him at all. Twelve overs had passed, the opposing team had almost won the match, then you brought in Prasidh Krishna. He took three wickets in three overs and the game became slightly thrilling, but what’s the point?” Aakash Chopra said.

The former cricketer also highlighted that Mohammed Siraj had two overs left unused in his spell.

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“After that, Mohammed Siraj’s two overs were left. You were showing confidence in Ashok Sharma, which is absolutely fine, but Siraj was there. There was a lot left to be desired in Shubman Gill’s captaincy. I am at a loss for words. Why was Prasidh Krishna held back for so long? Why wasn’t Siraj given his full quota of overs?” he added.

ALSO READ: Punjab Kings Star Cooper Connolly Scripts History On IPL Debut With Batting Heroics Against Gujarat Titans

Following the defeat, the Titans slipped to fifth place in the standings with a net run rate of -0.509.

Shubman Gill's Numbers In IPL