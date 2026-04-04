Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad Pinpoints Reasons Behind CSK's Defeat To PBKS At Chepauk: 'We Just Did Not Get Momentum'

IPL 2026: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad highlighted the team's sub-par bowling against Punjab Kings (PBKS) as the Chennai-based franchise suffered their second consecutive defeat in as many matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 despite scoring 209 runs while batting first.

Despite CSK scoring 209/5 batting first, PBKS chased down the target comfortably in just 18.2 overs. CSK's bowlers struggled to contain the runs, with Matt Henry (2/54 in 4 overs) and Anshul Kamboj (2/43 in 3.4 overs) proving expensive, allowing PBKS to score freely without much resistance.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gaikwad admitted that CSK lacked consistency with the ball and failed to build pressure during key moments, allowing the required run rate to stay manageable for the PBKS batters.

"Sometimes, we executed well; sometimes, we did not execute well. The pressure did not build. There was a point when it (required run-rate) went to 11, and a couple of good overs would have taken it to 12-13. We just did not get momentum in the middle (with the ball). Tough one (to take). Lot of positives. Ayush batted brilliantly. Shivam batted really well. Batting-wise, we had good confidence. Bowling-wise, lot to improve," he said.

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Gaikwad said that he felt the total was competitive given the pitch conditions, which offered assistance to both pacers and slower deliveries.

"I feel it was a really good score. Wicket was better for pacers but it was gripping - slower balls were gripping too. With big boundaries, felt it was a really good score," he said.

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Gaikwad played a 22-ball 28-run innings. Speaking about his batting, Gaikwad said he aimed to stay at the crease and build his innings due to the gripping pitch, planning to accelerate later, but was dismissed at an untimely moment.

"Today, I felt to stick around a bit. Wicket was gripping, so thought to hang in there and then cash in but unfortunately, got out at the wrong time," he said.

Coming to the match, CSK was put to bat first, scoring 209/5, with knocks from Ayush Mhatre (73 in 43 balls, with six fours and five sixes), Shivam Dube (45* in 28 balls, with five fours and a six) and Sarfaraz Khan (32 in 12 balls, with six fours and a six) standing out.