Sneh Rana Receives Warm Public Reception In Dehradun After Team India's Women’s World Cup 2025 Glory

Women's World Cup 2025: Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India clinched a historic 52-run win over South Africa in the final match of the Women's World Cup 2025, at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, on Sunday, November 2.

Shafali Verma was named the 'Player of the Match' following her all-round brilliance in the game. Shafali played an 87-run knock from 78 balls at a strike rate of 111.54. She hammered seven fours and two sixes during her time on the crease.

Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma was named the 'Player of the Tournament' after she ended the Women's World Cup 2025 as the highest wicket-taker with 22 scalps.

Sneh Rana Gets Warm Welcome In Dehradun

The Indian Women's Cricket Team players received a warm welcome upon their return to their hometown. Earlier on Saturday, November 8, India bowling all-rounder Sneh Rana received a grand welcome in Dehradun after a large crowd gathered to greet the 31-year-old.

A roadshow was also organised by the cricket fans and her family members.

Sneh Rana's Numbers In Women's World Cup 2025

Sneh Rana played six matches in the recently concluded marquee event and scored 99 runs from five innings at a strike rate of 113.79 and an average of 49.50. She also claimed seven wickets from six wins in the Women's World Cup 2025 at an economy rate of 5.67 and a bowling average of 45.42.

Sneh Rana made her debut in the Women's ODIs for Team India in 2014 against Sri Lanka. Since then, the 31-year-old played 44 ODIs and 44 innings, taking 57 wickets at an economy rate of 4.87 and a bowling average of 31.24. Meanwhile, she also scored 380 runs from 30 innings at a strike rate of 92.23 and an average of 16.52.

Summarizing the final match, South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl against India.

Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, and Richa Ghosh played a clutch knock and powered India to 298/7 in the first innings.