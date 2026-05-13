Sophie Molineux Embraces Pressure Ahead Of Her Maiden Captaincy Stint In Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Australia captain Sophie Molineux is relishing the opportunity to lead her side at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, saying excitement outweighs any nerves as the six-time champions chase another global title.

The bowling all-rounder, whose fitness had been under scrutiny in recent months, was confirmed as skipper for Australia's campaign and expressed delight at captaining the side for the first time in a T20 World Cup.

"I'm excited, really excited. This World Cup has been on our minds for a long time. And it feels like it's just around the corner. We've all gotten around this week and are trying to build some momentum. I suppose leading in a World Cup for the first time. There will be some nerves to it, but I think the overall emotion is just pure excitement," Molineux said after the squad announcement, according to ICC.

Australia will enter the tournament looking to reclaim the trophy after surrendering its dominance at recent ICC events. They were knocked out by South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women's T20 World Cup before New Zealand lifted the title, while India eliminated them in the semi-finals of the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup.

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Despite those setbacks, Molineux said the squad is motivated by the desire to perform better in decisive moments rather than seeking revenge.

"Each World Cup is unique. So just another opportunity for this group to showcase what they've got. Looking at the squad, we've got so much skill, experience, and we've got energy. And yeah, being able to bring it all together and being able to perform in those moments, on which we've been probably on the other side in the recent World Cups, is what is really driving this group," she said.

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The left-arm spinner also highlighted the strong leadership support within the squad, naming senior all-rounders Ash Gardner and Tahlia McGrath among key voices in the group.

"Ash (Gardner) and Tahlia (McGrath) do an amazing role. Not only on the field but off the field. Through their support for the group. A lot of young players who have some leadership experience as well in Annabel (Sutherland) and Phoebe (Litchfield)," Molinuex stated.

Molineux also credited Australia's recent successful tour of the West Indies for helping the team build momentum ahead of the World Cup. Australia swept both the ODI and T20I series 3-0 during the trip.

"That trip to the West Indies was so valuable. Being over there. Getting together as a group and being able to lock in there. And I think the group is in a really good spot, which is great," the all-rounder said.

The skipper reserved special praise for uncapped pace prospect Lucy Hamilton, whose inclusion was among the biggest talking points of the squad announcement.

"(I'd tell Lucy to) enjoy. Enjoy everything that's ahead of you. She's just a country kid. And she's done so well, played all formats over the last few months. She's very composed; she's a point of difference because she's a tall left-arm seamer. The group really loves having her around, and she does bring that new energy. She's quite young and very vibrant," she concluded.

Australia open their Women's T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa in Manchester on June 13 before facing Bangladesh, the Netherlands, Pakistan and India in the group stage.