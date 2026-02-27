Sourav Ganguly Calls For Auqib Nabi's Inclusion In The Indian team After Fiery Ranji Trophy Campaign

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly heaped praises on Jammu and Kashmir speedster Auqib Nabi after he dismantled Karnataka's batting line-up with his five wicket hual in the ongoing Ranji Trophy final on Friday at the KSCA Hubli Cricket Ground, in Hubli.



Nabi is breaking down the door when it comes to selection for the national team. India is set to tour England for a white-ball series in July 2026, and Ganguly believes Nabi needs to be in the squad, saying he is on his way to national colours, and England is the place to start in the summer.



In an X post, Ganguly wrote, “J&K has shown the world what effort and intent can do ..They have made that region so proud of them .. tuff environment makes tuff people. Aqib nabi on his way to national colours. England is the place to start in the summer @bcci, @imAagarkar, @lonsaikia.”