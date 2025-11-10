Updated 10 November 2025 at 21:30 IST
Sourav Ganguly Endorses Return Of Out-Of-Favour Mohammed Shami To India's Multi-Format Squads
Sourav Ganguly backs Mohammed Shami’s return to Team India, praising his Ranji Trophy form and fitness. He believes Shami’s skill warrants selection across all formats and hopes selectors are watching.
- Cricket
Former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly has backed up Mohammed Shami to make a comeback in the Indian fold. The ex-India captain said that he sees no reason why Shami cannot play for the Indian cricket team, as he is bowling extremely well and is also fit for action.
Mohammed Shami has been putting in the grind with his limitless performance for Bengal Cricket in the Ranji Trophy tournament. The Indian seamer has put up consistent performance, which has helped Bengal emerge victorious in their first two matches.
Ganguly Urges India to Recall Out-of-Favour Mohammed Shami Across Formats
Sourav Ganguly has backed Mohammed Shami to make a triumphant return for India in all formats. He also remains hopeful that the selectors are in touch with the Indian seamer and are keeping track of his performance.
Ganguly added that everyone has been watching Shami's performance in the three Ranji matches he has played, and the seamer's skills were exceptional.
“Mohammed Shami is fit. He is bowling exceptionally well. We saw in the three Ranji Trophy matches where he's won Bengal on his own. I'm sure the selectors are watching. I'm sure there is communication between Shami and the selectors.
"If you ask me in terms of fitness and skill, it's Mohammed Shami we know of. I really don't see any reason why he can't keep playing Test matches, One-Day cricket, and T20 cricket for India because that skill is enormous,” Sourav Ganguly said at an event, as quoted by ANI.
Shami Remains Away From India Fold Despite Making Strong Domestic Appearances
Mohammed Shami has been out of the Indian fold for quite a while. He last featured in the Men in Blue's Champions Trophy-winning campaign. The seamer's last red-ball outing for India was in the World Test Championship Final against Australia in 2023.
Shami has delivered impressive spells in domestic cricket to back himself up for a comeback. But the selectors ignored him for the West Indies and South Africa Tests, casting doubts over his India comeback.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 10 November 2025 at 21:30 IST