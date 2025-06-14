South Africa's ICC Trophy Drought Ends After 9721 Days, Proteas Grind Australia By 5 Wickets In The 'Mecca Of Cricket' To Clinch WTC 2025 Final

South African players celebrate with the winner's trophy after their win in the World Test Championship against Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London | Image: AP

AUS vs SA, WTC Final: South Africa has made history at Lord's Cricket Ground as they have defeated Australia to become the new World Test Champions. The Temba Bavuma-led side was crowned as the new champions after defeating the Dominant Aussies in clinical fashion. SA beat AUS by 5 wickets, courtesy of Temba Bavuma and Aiden Markram's clinical batting showcase in the final session of day three. It is their first title since 1998!

South Africa Are Crowned WTC Champions, Defeat Australia By 5 Wickets

Australia looked dominant from the start with the ball, as the pacers did a great job. Their top-order batting was underwhelming, with the heavy work being done by the middle unit. SA's batters were also restricted way before they could take a lead in the game. However, South Africa gained a massive advantage in Kagiso Rabada, whose fifer rattled the Aussie batting unit.

Skipper Pat Cummins breathed fire with his record-setting spell against the Proteas Men as the first and second day say 14 wickets fall. Batters were finding it hard to gain momentum under overseas conditions.

Australia's second innings saw clinical wickets being tumbled as the SA bowling arsenal made well use of the tracks to their advantage. Australia went 28/0 to 73/7, with Lungi Ngidi and Kagiso Rabada dismantling the opposition batters.

Which Moment Turned The Tables For South Africa in WTC Final?

The tables turned in day three when the Proteas Men restricted the Aussies at 207, with the target being at 282. Aiden Markram and skipper Temba Bavuma delivered one of the finest partnerships for South Africa in Test Cricket, putting themselves in the driver's seat by the end of day three.