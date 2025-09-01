South Africa Tour England 2025: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Squads, Fixtures, Timings And Live Streaming Details

ENG vs SA: After a gruelling five-match Test series against India, England are all set to play a full-fledged white-ball home series against South Africa. Both these sides will play six white-ball games against each other (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is). South Africa are already coming off a dominant ODI series victory against Australia and they'll look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with England in the six-match white-ball series. Here's everything you need to know about South Africa's tour of England.

Here Are The Squads For The ENG vs SA White-Ball Series

England ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk)

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk) South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

England T20I squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.

Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood. South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.

ENG vs SA: Here Are All The Fixtures

September 2: 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds

1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds September 4: 2nd ODI at Lord's, London

2nd ODI at Lord's, London September 7: 3rd ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

3rd ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton September 10: 1st T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

1st T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff September 12: 2nd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

2nd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester September 14: 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

ENG vs SA: Here's How To Live Stream The White-Ball Series