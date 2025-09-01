Updated 1 September 2025 at 12:49 IST
South Africa Tour England 2025: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Squads, Fixtures, Timings And Live Streaming Details
Temba Bavuma's South Africa will lock horns with Harry Brook's England in six white ball matches. England and South Africa will play three ODIs and three T20Is against each other
ENG vs SA: After a gruelling five-match Test series against India, England are all set to play a full-fledged white-ball home series against South Africa. Both these sides will play six white-ball games against each other (3 ODIs and 3 T20Is). South Africa are already coming off a dominant ODI series victory against Australia and they'll look to continue their winning momentum when they lock horns with England in the six-match white-ball series. Here's everything you need to know about South Africa's tour of England.
Here Are The Squads For The ENG vs SA White-Ball Series
- England ODI squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith (wk)
- South Africa ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.
- England T20I squad: Harry Brook (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler (wk), Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Jamie Smith (wk), Luke Wood.
- South Africa T20I squad: Aiden Markram (captain), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Donovan Ferreira, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, David Miller, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Lizaad Williams.
ENG vs SA: Here Are All The Fixtures
- September 2: 1st ODI at Headingley, Leeds
- September 4: 2nd ODI at Lord's, London
- September 7: 3rd ODI at The Rose Bowl, Southampton
- September 10: 1st T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
- September 12: 2nd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
- September 14: 3rd T20I at Trent Bridge, Nottingham
ENG vs SA: Here's How To Live Stream The White-Ball Series
The white-ball series between England and South Africa can be live streamed on the FanCode and the SonyLIV application and website.
