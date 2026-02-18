South Africa vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming: How to Watch SA vs UAE T20 World Cup Match LIVE

SA vs UAE T20 World Cup: In what promises to be an exciting match, South Africa take on the United Arab Emirates. There is no doubt that the South African side would start favourites, but they will not make the mistake of taking UAE lightly. UAE are out of the Super 8 race, that means they would be fearless knowing well they do not have much to lose.

SA vs UAE, Live Streaming - All You Need to Know

When will the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa vs United Arab Emirates be played?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa vs United Arab Emirates is on Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

When does the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa vs United Arab Emirates start?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa vs United Arab Emirates is scheduled to begin at 11:00 AM IST.

What time is the toss for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa vs United Arab Emirates?

Captains will meet for the toss at 10:30 AM IST.

Which venue will host the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa vs United Arab Emirates?

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 match between South Africa vs United Arab Emirates will take place at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Where can fans watch the South Africa vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup match?

Fans can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network, with streaming available on the JioHotstar app and platform.

SA vs UAE Squads

South Africa Squad: Aiden Markram(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ryan Rickelton, Dewald Brevis, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Jason Smith, George Linde, Anrich Nortje, Kwena Maphaka