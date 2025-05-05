sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Putin Backs India's Fight | CBSE Results 2025 | IPL 2025 | Ajaz Khan In Hot Water | Trump's Tariff War Escalates | Pahalgam Terror Attack |
Advertisement
  • News /
  • Cricket /
  • SRH vs DC, IPL 2025, Live Updates: Pat Cummins Wins Toss, SRH Opt to Bowl First
LIVE-BLOG

Updated May 5th 2025, 19:02 IST

SRH vs DC, IPL 2025, Live Updates: Pat Cummins Wins Toss, SRH Opt to Bowl First

SRH vs DC, IPL 2025, Live Updates: Get real-time updates, ball-by-ball commentary, and match analysis as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Delhi Capitals at the Eden Gardens in Hyderabad in match number 55 of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League

Reported by: Shayne Dias
Follow: Google News Icon
Pat Cummins and Axar Patel during IPL 2025
Pat Cummins and Axar Patel during IPL 2025 | Image: bcci/ipl

SRH vs DC, IPL 2025, Live Updates: Pat Cummins' Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Axar Patel's Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. It is match number 55 in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The Sunrisers Hyderabad are a sinking ship and they are almost out of the playoff race. The Sunrisers Hyderabad were the runner's up of IPL 2024, but this time around, their campaign hasn't gone as planned. Delhi Capitals on the other hand have secured 14 points and they are just one victory away from solidifying their place in the playoffs. While Delhi eye a top two finish, Sunrisers Hyderabad want to stay alive and give themselves a chance to win

Live Blog

SRH vs DC, IPL 2025, Live Updates: The Sunrisers Hyderabad with lock horns with Delhi Capitals in match number 55 of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Ahmedabad

May 5th 2025, 19:02 IST

SRH vs DC, Live Updates: SRH Opt to Bowl First

SRH vs DC Live Match Updates: Pat Cummins wins the toss and has opted to bowl first. No surprise given this venue does favour chasing. 

May 5th 2025, 18:55 IST

SRH vs DC, Live Updates: Can DC Arrest Slump in Form?

SRH vs DC IPL 2025 Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have 12 points from 10 games but have lost 3 of their last 4 games. They need to reverse this if they want to remain in playoff contention.

May 5th 2025, 18:49 IST

SRH vs DC, Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

SRH vs DC, Live Updates: The Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Delhi Capitals. Both the teams are on two different spectrums of vthis tournament. While Delhi Capitals look forward to a top two finish, Sunrisers Hyderabad are fighting to stay alive in the contest

Published May 5th 2025, 18:50 IST