SRH vs RCB, IPL 2026, LIVE Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru?

Sunrisers Hyderabad will have the chance to dethrone the Royal Challengers Bengaluru from the top of the IPL 2026 table when they renew rivalries on Friday. Both teams have qualified for the playoffs and it remains to be seen who comes out on top.

Defending champions RCB have been consistent throughout the season and they deservingly have emerged as one of the contenders for the IPL title this campaign. RCB boast of a superior Net Run Rate which might have ensured their top spot, unless they don't get thrashed by SRH by a big margin.

Pat Cummins' side has finally started to show what they are capable of and their fearless approach has paid dividends. Ishan Kishan and Abhishek Sharma have been piling up runs for fun and RCB's tightly knit bowling unit will hgave a tough task to cut out.

SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Live Streaming

When Will The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match will take place on Friday, May 22.

Where Will The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Take Place?

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The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match will take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

At What Time Will The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Start?

The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM IST.

How To Watch The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Live Streaming?

Fans in India can watch the SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

How To Watch The SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match Live Telecast?