SRH Young Guns Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Shivang Kumar Earn Ishan Kishan’s Backing After Win Over CSK: 'You Have To Trust Them'

IPL 2026: After his side's win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper Ishan Kishan rejoices at the fine performance of his young and inexperienced bowling line-up, but also cautioned that the team needs to be better with their shot selection.

Following fine fifties from Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, it was the turn of a young pace attack of Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain, Praful Hinge and Nitish Kumar Reddy and spinner Shivang Kumar to pull of the defence of 195 runs. While Praful did leak runs in the power play, the bowlers managed to keep the pressure on the CSK batting line-up in the second half of the innings, leaving CSK 10 runs short.

Speaking during the post-match, Ishan said, "Lovely when you have a bunch of young bowlers coming up with their plans. Looking at them [Praful, Sakib, Shivang], look at them getting better day by day at training, you have to trust them."

"I felt we were 30-40 short, need to be a lot better in our shot selection. Not looking at the points table, need to keep our head down, we will take it one match at a time and see how it goes," he added.

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Player of the match Eshan, who took crucial wickets of CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, Matt Short and Sarfaraz Khan, also said during the post-match presentation, "Before the match we had a good plan, and we know the Hyderabad wicket, after 10 overs it reverses.

Actually, Ishan was coming for me, he asking me - what kind of deliveries you are going to bowl. At the bowling crease, I decide what to bowl. The reverse is very important for me and the other bowlers. It's a good wicket-taking delivery."

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SRH has now jumped to fourth spot in the points table, with three wins and three losses.CSK is at the seventh spot, with two wins and four losses.CSK put SRH to bowl first, and half-centuries from Abhishek Sharma (59 in 22 balls, with six fours and four sixes) and Heinrich Klaasen (59 in 39 balls, with six fours and two sixes) took SRH to 194/9.