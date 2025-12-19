Sri Lanka Axe Charith Asalanka From Captaincy, Dasun Shanaka To Lead In T20I World Cup 2026

T20I World Cup 2026: Sri Lanka, on Friday, December 19, announced their 25-member preliminary squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup 2026.

Charith Asalanka Removed From Captaincy For T20I World Cup 2026

Shockingly, Sri Lanka have removed Charith Asalanka from his leadership duties with just months before the start of the prestigious ICC tournament. Dasun Shanaka has been reappointed as the skipper for the Sri Lanka side for the 2026 edition of the T20I World Cup.

Even though Charith Asalanka was axed from captaincy duties, the selectors have named him in the squad. Charith Asalanka made his T20I debut in 2021 against India. In the T20Is, Asalanka played 70 T20I matches and 68 innings, scoring 1357 runs at an average of 22.61 and a strike rate of 126.35.

Sri Lanka Placed In Group B In T20I World Cup 2026

In the T20I World Cup 2026, Sri Lanka have been placed in Group B alongside Australia, Ireland, Oman, and Zimbabwe. The prestigious tournament will begin from February 7 and will be played in Sri Lanka and India. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will start their campaign on February 8, against Ireland, at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo.

Sri Lanka Squad: Dasun Shanaka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Janith Liyanage, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis, Pavan Rathnayake, Sahan Arachchige, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Nuwan Thushara, Eshan Malinga, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushan Hemantha, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Traveen Mathew.

