Sri Lanka Cricket Tightens Noose For IPL, Enforces New Fitness Test Rules For Players

Sri Lankan cricket has invoked a new set of restrictions after having undergone a mini injury crisis. The likes of Wanindu Hasaranga and Matheesha Pathirana suffered injuries during the T20 World Cup, which hurt Sri Lanka's chances in the tournament. Now, ahead of the IPL 2026, SLC has introduced new rules in order to prevent more injuries in the near future.

Sri Lanka Cricket Invokes New Rules For IPL

As per reports, Sri Lanka Cricket has made it mandatory for the players to pass fitness tests in order to receive a no-objection certificate (NOC), which will allow them to participate in the cash-rich league. A huge contingent of players has signed up with various IPL teams, and they are due to arrive in India in the next few days.

Wanindu Hasaranga (Lucknow Super Giants), Nuwan Thushara (RCB), Matheesha Pathirana (Kolkata Knight Riders) and Eshan Malinga (Sunrisers Hyderabad) will have to undergo fitness tests, while Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka (Delhi Capitals) and Kamindu Mendis (SRH) have received the mandatory NOC after successfully undergoing the fitness tests.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, a SLC statement read, "Nuwan Thushara's eligibility for a NOC to participate in the IPL will be subject to the outcome of his physical performance test. "Wanindu Hasaranga, Eshan Malinga, and Matheesha Pathirana, who have requested NOCs to participate in IPL 2026, are yet to undergo the physical performance test, as they are still undergoing rehabilitation to recover from injuries sustained."

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Dasun Shanaka On His Way To Join Rajasthan Royals

The renewed emphasis on fitness is believed to be driven by the men’s selection committee chairman, Pramodya Wickramasinghe, while Sri Lanka's Sports Ministry has also supported the initiative. Another Sri Lankan player could be on his way to the IPL as Dasun Shanaka is reportedly on the verge of signing for the Rajasthan Royals.

As per Cricbuzz, Shanaka is very close to joining RR as a replacement for Sam Curran and will be ditching the PSL in favour of IPL. Sri Lanka's T20I captain was bought by Lahore Qalandars but he is likely to be seen in the RR colours in IPL 2026.