Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch SL vs ENG In India?

Sri Lanka will face off against England in the last and final T20I match at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. England have already wrapped up the series by winning the first two matches and Sri Lanka will seek to restore their pride ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.

Eshan Malinga's injury has cast doubt on his availability in the T20 World Cup 2026. The fast bowler dislocated his shoulder in the 2nd T20I match and returned to Colombo to further determine the extent of his injury. England will be happy with their performance ahead of the showpiece event and Harry Brook and Co. could be pitted as one of the favourites. Following the disappointing Ashes series, England's hopes to win their second T20 World Cup have been further bolstered by their performance in the shortest format.

Sri Lanka failed to qualify for the T20 World Cup in 2024 and they will be adamant to put their misery behind.

Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I live streaming

When will the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and England will be played on February 3.

What time will the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I match start?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and England is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Where will the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I match be played?

The 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and England will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I match?

The live telecast of the 3rd T20I match between Sri Lanka and England will be available on Sony Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs England 3rd T20I match?