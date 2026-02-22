Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When And where to watch SL vs ENG, Super 8 Match Online And on TV

Sri Lanka vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: In what promises to be a mouthwatering clash, England lock horns with crowd-favourites Sri Lanka in their first Super 8 game of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Both sides have played some good cricket to be here, but one gets the feeling that the hosts are heavily reliant on Pathum Nissanka and that is not the right mindset to have, while England look formidable and hence may have slight advantage.

When is the England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played on February 22.

What time does the England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match start?

The England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match will start at 3:00 PM IST. The toss for the same will take place half an hour earlier from the scheduled start.

Where is the England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele.

Which TV channel will broadcast the England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match?

The England and Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 match will broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and Sri Lanka?

The live streaming of the T20 World Cup 2026 match between England and Sri Lanka will be available on JioHotstar.

ENG vs SL Squads

England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Harry Brook(c), Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Rehan Ahmed