Stands Named After Women's WC 2025 Winning Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, All-rounder Yuvraj Singh Inaugurated At Mullanpur Stadium

In the women's WC, Harmanpreet scored 260 runs in eight innings at an average of 32.50, with two fifties and a best score of 89. On the other hand, Harleen scored 169 runs in seven matches and five innings at an average of 33.80, with a best score of 48. Amanjot Kaur also delivered a solid campaign, with 146 runs including a half-century, six wickets and a cherished catch of a dangerous South African skipper, Laura Wolvaardt, which played a crucial role in helping India defend a total of 299 runs against the Proteas in the final at Navi Mumbai, leaving them at 246 all-out, with all-rounder Deepti Sharma taking a five-wicket haul to complement her half-century (58).

Yuvraj had also delivered an all-time great campaign with both bat and ball back in 2011, winning the 'Player of the Match' award along with the World Cup. The became the first all-rounder to score over 300 runs and scalp 15 wickets in a single World Cup. The feat included four Man of the Match awards as he scored 362 runs, including a century, four fifties and 15 wickets.