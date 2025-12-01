Steve Smith Trains With Special Equipment For Pink Ball Practice As Australia Gears Up For Brisbane Test

Australia's stand-in captain Steve Smith has ramped up his preparations for the upcoming pink-ball test match in Brisbane. Playing under unique conditions can be tricky, as the Test match will be played under the lights with a special coloured ball for the fixture.

Ahead of the competition, Steve Smith could be seen putting black strips under his eyes during batting practice. The use of the strips sparked intrigue, as a former cricketer had made it prominent in the past.

Steve Smith Adopts Special Equipment For Pink-Ball Training Before Brisbane Test

A video on social media showed Steve Smith facing throwdowns in the nets. The Aussie cricketer made use of the black strips during training as the team prepares for the upcoming pink-ball challenge.

The black patches are known as anti-glare strips, which are used by athletes while playing under the lights. The strips are placed under the eyes and on the cheekbones to help reduce glare from the stadium floodlights. It restricts the light from reflecting into an athlete's eyes, offering better visibility.

The anti-glare strips are used prominently in the NFL, as most games are played under floodlights. NFL legend Tom Brady was often seen wearing them while in action.

In cricket, the use of anti-glare strips was made prominent by Shivnarine Chanderpaul. The West Indies cricketing great used the strips under his eyes while fielding and batting in his cricketing days.

Australia Gear Up For A Thrilling Encounter After Perth Test

Playing in special conditions can be challenging for both sides, and cricketers are putting in some extra effort to prepare themselves for the challenge. Australia is the only cricketing nation that hosts the pink-ball Test at least once a year.

Australia currently holds a 1-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes Test series. It was a cinematic outing at Perth Stadium as the series opener Test match became one of the shortest red-ball games ever.

Australia veteran Mitchell Starc was a beast unleashed in the competition as he completed a ten-wicket haul throughout the match.