'Still Relevant Even After 14 Years': Internet Explodes After Virat Kohli Lits Up Indore With 54th ODI Hundred Against New Zealand

India is currently locking horns with New Zealand in the 3rd ODI match at Holkar Stadium, Indore. One of the standout points so far has been Virat Kohli's impressive ton against the visitors.

Kohli scored his 54th ODI century despite being under pressure and is currently at 116 runs off 104 deliveries at the time of writing. Following his 54th century, the internet went frenzy over his performance in the 3rd ODI series.

Virat Kohli Registered His 54th Century Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli achieved his 54th ODI ton off just 91 balls as he smashed 8 fours and 2 sixes during India's 337-run chase. Notably, with this century, Kohli now tops the list of batters with the most centuries against New Zealand, with seven centuries registered. Ricky Ponting and Virender Sehwag have six centuries each against the Kiwis, whereas Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya have 5 tons each.

While India struggled to find a footing against New Zealand, Virat Kohli remained the only one who was steadily helping the Indian boat to stay afloat. Following his brilliant performance, the internet exploded with praise for Virat Kohli for his brilliant performance in the 3rd ODI against New Zealand.

Internet Reacts To Virat Kohli's 54th ODI Century

New Zealand Win ODI Series Against India

Things started well for India with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill getting a head start of 28 runs before Rohit Sharma was dismissed for just 11 runs. Gill soon followed suit and was dismissed for 23 runs. Additionally, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer failed to make an impact as they were dismissed quite quickly.

