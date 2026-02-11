Stunning Similarities Between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi And Gary Sobers Revealed: 'The Violence In The Bat Swing...'

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's rise to prominence hasn't gone unnoticed, and the 14-year-old added another feather to his cap when he led the Indian U-19 team to the World Cup title recently. Suryavanshi burst into fame when he made his debut for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. He became the youngest centurion in IPL history and has since then established himself as one of the most promising Indian prospects.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Has Broken Records For Fun

Vaibhav's ability to hit boundaries and sixes has been a distinct quality of his batting, and he has taken that to a new high. Calls have already been made to introduce himself into the senior setup, but that won't happen overnight as it stands. He has already hit centuries in a number of countries, including Australia and England, and the sky is the only limit for him at this moment.

Sooryavanshi happens to be India's next big thing and he is expected to replicate his performance in the showpiece event. He has been retained by RR and will be central to their plans this year.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Is Likened To Gary Sobers

Former England batter Mark Butcher feels Sooryavanshi has very similar traits to West Indies legend Gary Sobers. Sobers is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to grace the game and he amassed extraordinaru figures during his career.

On the Wisden Cricket Weekly Podcast, Butcher said, “The first thing that flashed in my head was Gary Sobers. The violence in the bat swing, the timing and the purity of the contact. The hand speed, the way that he uses his legs on the ground. The way that the bat literally follows through all the way around until it slaps him in the middle of his bat is pure Sobers."

Sooryavanshi needs to wait for a few months before he turns 15, as ICC regulations won't allow him to feature for the senior team.