Sunil Gavaskar Breaks Silence, Makes 'Humanitarian' Plea For Imran Khan: 'Hero Who Put Pakistan...'

Keeping all geopolitical issues aside, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar made a 'humanitarian' plea to the government of Pakistan to provide World Cup-winning captain Imran Khan with adequate medical care and dignified conditions. He, along with 14 other former captains, made the plea after reports that Imran has lost 85 per cent of his eye-sight came to the forefront. The report is that the 1992 World Cup-winning captain has lost vision in his right eye due to alleged medical neglect while in custody at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

‘Political differences aside’

In a heartwarming move, Gavaskar recalled his association with Imran while speaking to India Today.

“I have known Imran since India played against Worcester way back in 1971. He was a 17-year-old then, trying to qualify as an overseas player. Since then, we have played against each other, captained our countries, and got to know each other very well,” Gavaskar said.

“To see the news about his recent health issues due to inadequate treatment made me want to make this appeal on humanitarian grounds. We are not entering any political discussions here. Political differences aside, this is purely a humanitarian concern,” he added.

Gavaskar also reminded all that it was Imran who put Pakistan on the world map and gave the nation an identity.

“Don’t forget, he’s a hero who put Pakistan on the world map. He is one of the rare cricketers who is world-famous. He deserves humane treatment so he can recover. Whatever legal procedures take place, that will happen, but at least ensure he is in proper medical care," he concluded.

The Backgrounder

Imran, along with his wife Bushra Bibi, has been incarcerated since August 2023, following his ouster from political leadership in Pakistan. His latest corruption convictions have resulted in a cumulative jail term of 31 years.