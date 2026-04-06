Sunrisers Hyderabad Cry Foul Over Avesh Khan Incident, Likely To Lodge Complaint With BCCI After IPL 2026 Loss To LSG: Report

Powered by a Rishabh Pant supremacy, Lucknow Super Giants recorded their first win in IPL 2026 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Controversy has been a part and parcel of IPL since its inception, and with the league in full swing once again a controversy has hit the deck. This time, LSG fast bowler Avesh Khan is in the focus.

SRH Likely To Lodge Official Complaint To BCCI

The incident occurred in the last over of the match when Rishabh Pant hit the winning boundary. The ball hadn't hit the boundary rope yet, and Avesh Khan nicked the ball inside with his bat. It is being claimed that the ball hadn't crossed the rope at that time and a part of social media also highlighted this point. A section is even claiming that SRH should have been awarded five penalty points due to this act as per the Law 20.1 (Dead Ball) and Law 41 (Unfair Play).

Avesh's act could be tipped as a bit amateurish, but it wouldn't be seen as a deliberate attempt to stop the boundary as there were no fielders nearby at that time. As per Cricbuzz, SRH are likely to lodge an official complaint regarding this matter.

SRH To Register Number Of Grievances

They are also unhappy with the way Heinrich Klaasen was dismissed against RCB when Phil Salt got his hand to a catch at the boundary line. SRH are also not satisfied with Abhisehk Sharma's dismissal against KKR on April 2 and they are likely to raise both grievances to the authority.

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SRH have lost two out of their three matches in IPL 2026 so far.