'Superstar' Shreyas Iyer's Calm, Learning From Arshdeep Singh, Marco Jansen: Xavier Bartlett Relishing Unbeaten Run With PBKS

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett hailed skipper Shreyas Iyer and head coach Ricky Ponting's leadership during the side's unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 so far, praising them for setting up an environment that has helped franchise excel in every aspect, right from the opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya to a well-functioning pace department led by Arshdeep Singh and Marco Jansen.



Bartlett spoke to ANI amid PBKS' unbeaten IPL 2026 campaign, during which they have won five and one match has ended in a no result. They currently have 11 points. Ahead of their next clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 25, PBKS has become the first IPL franchise to stay unbeaten in their first six games of the season.



This season, Bartlett has taken four wickets in six matches at an average of 57 and an economy rate of 10.52, with best figures of 2/9 against three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).



Speaking to ANI about the unbeaten run, Xavier said, "It has been a great experience so far. You know, it has always been nice to start off the tournament how we have. But I think it is obviously a credit to the way that Ricky and Shreyas have sort of created the environment for us to succeed, and hopefully we can continue the ball rolling in the games to come."



"Shreyas has been massive for us. He is one of the superstars of the competition, and in world cricket, you know, we obviously had that series against him in the ODIs where, you know, Coops (Cooper Connolly) played unbelievably at a match-winning knock in Adelaide. Shreyas is someone who is so cool, calm and collected and instils a lot of confidence in you. It has been a really pleasing journey so far," he added.



Bartlett, who has shown remarkable promise with his pace and accuracy in his 26 white-ball games for Australia, including five ODIs and 21 T20Is in which he has 39 wickets in total, has greatly benefited from the presence of lanky South African pacer Marco Jansen and India's leading T20I wicket-taker, Arshdeep Singh.



The Australian pacer has picked up their brains, followed Arshdeep's highly intense training sessions and been impressed by how Marco has been able to use change of pace while bowling in subcontinent conditions, a part of the world he wants to know more about.



"They (Arshdeep and Marco) are obviously two world-class bowlers, and they have been for a number of years. I think just the way that they sort of go about their business day in day out, especially Arshdeep, the way he trains has been unbelievable to watch. And Marco, I think the one thing that he has sort of added a lot, you know, he is obviously very tall and bowls fast, but I think his changes of pace have been really effective. This IPL in particular, it just sort of learning off them about their experience," he said.



"They have had a lot of experience in the subcontinent as well. So, trying to pick their brains about that, especially, has been something that has been really beneficial for me so far. I have enjoyed working with them, and hopefully we can continue to have a bit of success together as a group," he added.

In his time with the Punjab Kings, he has plenty of Aussie stars around him, be it the players Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly and Ben Dwarshius or his head coach Ricky Ponting. Bartlett, meanwhile, is enjoying Connolly's success and soaking in the "wealth of experience" that Ponting offers.



Bartlett is extremely ecstatic about Connolly's success, who has scored 223 runs in five innings at an average of 55.75 and a strike rate of 163.97, including three fifties. He pointed to his knock against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), where he was 18 off 20 balls at one point, struggling to hit well, but persevered and made a fantastic 87 in 46 balls, with eight fours and seven sixes, making 69 runs off his final 26 balls in a remarkable show of acceleration and power-hitting.



"During the ODIs against India (in Australia), he got 60 or 70 while chasing a total. It has been great to see him do so well, not because he is my teammate, but also a good mate of mine personally. He has been excellent. He has got no fear at the moment, just going out there and taking on the bowlers. During the last game, he did not get off the start that he would have wanted, but the maturity, where he did not get too frustrated and too far ahead of himself and ended up smacking all over the park after waiting for the right match up was great. Hope he keeps performing this way for us," he said.



Bartlett is relishing the time spent with Ponting so far, the ex-Australian captain who was a serial trophy winner during his prime for Australia and a domineering presence on the field as a captain and batter and is passing down the same confidence to the PBKS line-up. Having ended runner-up last year, the team and he look to repay Ponting for his efforts to change PBKS' trajectory by lifting their maiden IPL title.



"Ricky is obviously someone with a wealth of experience. He has played a lot of cricket all around the world. I think the way that he sort of addresses the group and instils a confidence in us to try and continue to get better and play a strong brand of cricket. I think it has been one of the things that I have really enjoyed working with him. So hopefully we can continue to sort of repay him and go strong in this IPL," he added.



The PBKS opening pair of Prabhsimran Singh (211 runs in five innings at an average of 52.75, a strike rate of 171.54 with two fifties) and Priyansh Arya (211 runs in five innings at an average of 42.20, a strike rate of 248.23, with two fifties) have displayed some stunning six-hitting and consistency this season, and under Ricky-Shreyas, they continue to reach newer heights, giving PBKS breathtaking starts in the powerplay and knocking down the doors for a potential India cap.



Xavier is also one of those happy, awed spectators of this highly productive partnership from the dugout and bowls to them in the nets. The pacer points out that the left-right hand combination of Prabhsimran-Priyansh makes them "damaging".