Suryakumar Yadav Addresses India’s Rocky Start With the Bat in the T20 World Cup: 'There's No Excuse'

Team India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has reflected on their rough start to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. SKY acknowledged their harsh beginnings in the group stage, saying that they had hiccups but worked their way around them and covered them well.

The Indian cricket team suffered a bumpy start in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 group-stage campaign. They were put to the test against the USA and Namibia bowlers, with the middle-order faltering heavily in the competition.

Despite the tough patch, the defending champions managed to push through and secure consecutive victories, with their next challenge being against Pakistan.

Suryakumar Yadav Reflects on India's Scratchy T20 World Cup Start

Suryakumar Yadav has admitted that Team India encountered a rough start to their campaign, and they could not run away from the fact. The Indian T20I captain also said that the batters need to figure out their own plans on dealing with a tricky wicket.

While Team India experienced troubles while batting, they managed to cover things up, with SKY calling it the beauty of T20 cricket.

"We had a scratchy start; we can't run away from the fact. There's no excuse. Everyone has played a lot of cricket, batters should have their own plans on a tricky wicket. We started well, but had a hiccup, but then covered it well. It's the beauty of T20 cricket," Suryakumar Yadav said at the press conference.

India Set To Face Pakistan Next In T20 World Cup Group-Stage

Team India primarily struggled against the USA and Namibia while batting, with batters failing to put up a fight with the bat against the associate nations.

There were major signs of struggle, but some cricketers stood up to the task. Suryakumar Yadav stood up as India's crisis man against the US, while Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya delivered a solid fighting effort against Namibia.

Following the group-stage fixtures against the USA and Namibia, the Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team would face off against its arch-rivals, Pakistan.